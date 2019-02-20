‘Howard The Duck’: Kevin Smith Hints Lea Thompson Could Return For New Series

When the new Howard the Duck series eventually hits Hulu, it could bring a familiar cast member back to the fray. According to series producer Kevin Smith, the show might be bringing back Lea Thompson in a yet-to-be named role.

Smith first shared the news on his Instagram, hinting that the star from the 1980s cult classic movie could perhaps return to the property. Fans of Howard the Duck will recognize Thompson as the actor behind Beverly Switzler in the 1986 film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t spoil where we’re going, but I can tell you this,” Smith said in his Instagram post. “I already asked movie-Howard heronie Lea Thompson to lend us her vocal Quack Fu in a to-be-revealed-later role! And she did NOT say no!”

News of a possible Thompson inclusion comes after reports the actor previously pitched Marvel Studios an idea for a Howard the Duck live-action reboot. In a convention appearance last fall, Thompson said that Marvel appeared to like her pitch of the film.

“It was the first Marvel movie, and now there’s a whole Marvel universe. And to put Howard the Duck in this Marvel universe when they have the special effects that can back it up would be amazing,” Thompson said at Fan Expo Canada.

“I worked on the pitch for a really long time and I had the help of [modern Howard the Duck comic book creative team] Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones and they had done a run of Howard the Duck, the last run of Howard the Duck, and they put me in it, Lea Thompson,” Thompson said. “You guys would love the movie. It would do Howard proud.”

As of now, there’s no timeline on a release for Howard the Duck.