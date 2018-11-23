HQ Trivia Honored Stan Lee With Marvel-Themed Questions

On last night’s show of HQ Trivia, they took a break from regularly scheduled programming to air a special set of questions dedicated to the late great Stan Lee. Nearly half of a million people competed for the cash prize of $5,000.

Suffice to say, there seemed to be an incredible amount of nerds playing as 8,458 players answered all 12 questions correctly to split the prize wallet. That’s right, each of the winners walked away with a paltry 59 cents.

Did you play last night’s game? If so, how’d you do? The game is broadcast live each night so there’s no way to play the Stan Lee-theme question but luckily for you, we’ve compiled the questions and multiple choices for you to review.

Question #1

Who is one of the main villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Mark Sanchez

Bob Vila

Thanos



Question #2

What is Groot known for saying?

Groot is good

I am Groot

Call Me Groot

Question #3

Which of these characters is NOT a member of the Avengers in the MCU films?

Daredevil

Hawkeye

Black Widow

Question #4

What is Killmonger’s first name?

Doesn’t have one

Erik

Stephen

Question #5

In which of these films is the final pre-credits dialogue the title of the movie?

The Avengers

Thor

Iron Man

Question #6

Which Marvel film mentions the real-world meme, “What are thoooose?”

Black Panther

Thor: Ragnarok

Doctor Strange

Question #7

In his first standalone film, what is Thor’s name on his driver’s license?

Dr. Donald Blake

Bruce Banner

Kenneth Branagh

Question #8

How does Iron Man introduce Spider-Man at the airport in “Captain America: Civil War”?

My secret son

Spider-Boy

Underoos

Question #9

In the first “Avengers” movie, which character utters the words “Hulk smash”?

Pepper Potts

Captain America

Hulk

Question #10

In which film does Stan Lee cameo as a bartender?

Venom

Ant-Man

Doctor Strange

Question #11

Which Marvel film does NOT include either an appearance or dialogue by the original TV Hulk?

Thor: Ragnarok

The Incredible Hulk

The Avengers

Question #12

Which Marvel Chris has been in more MCU films than the others?

Hemsworth

Pratt

Evans

How’d you do? If you were playing live, would you have been one of the winners? Let us know how you did in the comments below!

