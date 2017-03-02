Hugh Jackman Reminds Ryan Reynolds He Won’t Reprise Wolverine Role

Former Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, who next stars in Jason Reitman-directed biographical drama The Front Runner, says he's hung up his metal claws for good — despite any prodding from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Asked by Yahoo Entertainment if Reitman helming the next Deadpool film could entice Jackman to return to the franchise despite hanging up the role in swan song Logan, Jackman asked with a smile, "Did Ryan Reynolds ask you to ask this question? Because it sounds like a trick question."

Despite his friendship with Reynolds, the 49-year-old actor admitted it will take more to entice him to end his superhero retirement.

"I love Jason Reitman, and I actually — for all I say — you know I love Ryan Reynolds," Jackman said. "But right now Ryan, sorry buddy, you're gonna have to work harder than that."

Jackman's metal-clawed mutant made a cameo appearance in a post-credits tag in this summer's Deadpool 2, by way repurposed footage from 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Reynolds made his Wade Wilson debut as a muted version of the Merc with a Mouth.

Reynolds told EW earlier this year he hopes to convince Jackman to suit up one last time, allowing for a proper Deadpool-Wolverine team up.

"I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best," Reynolds said.

"I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together. It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it."

Deadpool 2 marketing also saw Deadpool attempt to lure Jackman back, and Reynolds said he'd be happy to have Jackman in the upcoming X-Force spinoff — but not as Wolverine.

"I'm just going to double-down on Hugh Jackman," Reynolds told Buzzfeed. "But not as Logan. Just as Hugh Jackman."

Jackman said earlier this year appearing as Wolverine in Reynolds' franchise would be a "totally different story" if Deadpool "had appeared ten years ago."

Deadpool 2 is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The Front Runner opens November 21.