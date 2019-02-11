Hugh Jackman Doesn’t Think People Want a Wolverine & Deadpool Crossover Movie

Some people have still been holding out hope for Deadpool and Wolverine to properly cross paths onscreen, but it sounds like Hugh Jackman isn’t among them.

In a recent interview on Sunday Today (via People), Jackman was asked if he’s really has hung up Wolverine’s metal claws for the last time, or if he would be willing to return to the role in some capacity. As Jackman put it, the most present push for him to take on the role has come from Ryan Reynolds, who has suggested that Wolverine and Deadpool team up in a film together.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman explained. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms,” Jackman continued. “I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

To an extent, this lines up with previous comments that Jackman has made, arguing that the time has come and gone for a Deadpool and Wolverine movie to really work.

“Look, if that movie had appeared ten years ago, it’d be a totally different story,” Jackman said during a Q&A for Logan. “But I knew 2.5 years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to Jim [Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this.’ As soon as I got with Jim and started working on the idea of it, I was never more excited. But it feels like the right time… Deadpool, go for it, man. You do your thing. You don’t need me.”

And either way, it sounds like a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover wouldn’t happen with Jackman in the latter role, even as Marvel Studios’ purchase of 20th Century Fox looms overhead.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great.” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

What do you think of Jackman’s latest comments? Would you want to see a Deadpool/Wolverine movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.