Marvel Announces ‘Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends’

Marvel’s Hunt for Wolverine is coming to an end as heroes like Iron Man, Kitty Pryde, Sabretooth, and Daredevil complete their searches.

Unfortunately for them, the answers they’ve found so far in those searches for the resurrected X-Man have brought on an entirely new batch of questions and secrets.

It all comes to a head in this August’s Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1 from writer Charles Soule (Hunt For Wolverine, Death of Wolverine) and artist Ramon Rosanas (Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey) The issue will tie together the story that began in The Hunt for Wolverine #1 and that continues in the four currently ongoing Hunt for Wolverine miniseries – Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda, Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of a Killer, Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor, and Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost.

“The four Hunt For Wolverine miniseries all follow different threads in pursuit of our pointy-fisted friend, and each comes to a conclusion with different pieces of the puzzle,” teased Marvel’s X-Men editor Jordan D. White in a press release. “With Dead Ends, the players assemble to bring those puzzle together and see what they learned… but they might not like what they find.”

Soule has been teasing the big things that Hunt for Wolverine has been leading up since he was announced as the writer of the one-shot Hunt for Wolverine kickoff issue back in January.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how fans start to put the pieces together,” continued Soule. “There’s a big payoff coming down the road, and all the interlocking parts of The Hunt for Wolverine build to it. The more you read, the more clues you get. It’s really fun–especially since I have a bit of a reputation in X-continuity for knocking off beloved mutants. This time, it’s nice to be part of bringing someone back!”

You can check out the full solicitation text for Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1 below. The issue goes on sale on August 29th.

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 8/29/18