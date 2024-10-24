Wolverine Continues His Bloody Revenge Tour in Marvel’s Red Band Series (Exclusive)

Marvel’s red band Wolverine series sends the X-Man out for blood. Wolverine is arguably the most popular member of the X-Men, and is still riding a high following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Logan has a new ongoing series in the X-Men: From the Ashes era and is part of the cast of Uncanny X-Men, but Marvel is also letting two of its biggest creators — Greg Capullo and Jonathan Hickman — tell an out-of-continuity story in Wolverine: Revenge. The dystopian story has already killed Captain America and Winter Soldier, sending Wolverine on his quest for vengeance against some of his classic enemies. The miniseries continues next week, but we’ve got a sneak peek at what’s to come.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Wolverine: Revenge #3 by Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and Ivan Plascencia. It finds Wolverine boarding a ship that’s setting out for the Strait of Gibraltar. A group of refugees are trying to gain safe transport out of their region after Magneto’s death knocked out the electrical grid, but the soldiers warn that there’s nothing safe about where they’re heading. Of course, Wolverine isn’t afraid of a little danger, and tells the soldiers he has some unfinished business to attend to.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Once they get to their destination, Wolverine heads to the icy wilderness until he reaches a radioactive power plant. He states the most valuable power source on the planet has been left unprotected, but Wolverine’s senses pick up an attacker. Before he can react, tentacles pop out of the snow and flip Wolverine in the air. The Wolverine: Revenge #3 preview ends with Omega Red stalking out of the white snow.

“TARGET: DEADPOOL AND OMEGA RED! WOLVERINE’s quest for vengeance leads him from old friends to old enemies – with death in his hands!” A description of Wolverine: Revenge #3 reads. “Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo take LOGAN to the brink – setting the stage for the next unbelievable chapter. Trust us – you’ll never guess where this one leads.”

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Along with Omega Red, Wolverine will also have to contend with Sabretooth, Deadpool, and his former X-Men ally Colossus. We’ve seen Colossus switch sides before when he joined Magneto and his Acolytes on Asteroid M, but siding with the likes of Sabretooth is an all-time low. As far as Deadpool goes, he’s been both an advesary and friend to Wolverine over the years, though lately they’ve worked side-by-side.

Wolverine: Revenge #3 goes on sale Wednesday, October 30th. Make sure to let us know your thoughts of the preview on social media @ComicBook!