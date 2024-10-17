Marvel’s Ultimate Wolverine Series Is Turning Logan Into the Winter Soldier

Ultimate Wolverine is coming up and the new version of Logan has an unexpected origin. For those who have been keeping up with the Ultimate Universe line of Marvel Comics know this corner of the multiverse delights in remixing elements of classic characters. At New York Comic-Con, Marvel revealed that Ultimate Wolverine is turning Logan into The Winter Soldier. The new Ultimate Universe book hits shelves in January of 2025. Chris Condon is writing the title for Marvel Comics with art from Alessandro Cappuccio. Variant covers are being made by Gleb Melnikov and Steve Skroce. It seems like The Maker is calling in the big guns to help stymie The Ultimates as they continue to find classic heroes to aid their cause. It’s getting more interesting by the month over in the Ultimate Universe corner of Marvel.

Here’s what the publisher has to say about the upcoming title: “From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?”

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant Cover by STEVE SKROCE

On Sale 1/15

A while ago, when Jonathan Hickman returned to the playground he helped make one of the most-talked about books in the comics sphere, the creator had to explain why Marvel was trying to revive the Ultimate line. A couple of the concepts from the old version of this universe persisted through his Secret Wars event with Marvel. (Miles Morales, The Maker and some other small additions made it off of the “life raft” to the main 616 continuity.) A ton of it was cast off to the sidelines though. Why bring it back in the 2020s, so long after people who grew up with The Ultimates might have moved on? Well, in his words, it was time for the comics to do the same thing the Ultimate Universe did for the early aughts for the current era.

“What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now?” Hickman said to Marvel. “It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

Hitch would chime-in, “You don’t ever have to have read any of the Ultimate Universe to enjoy this. There’s some great comics in there, but this doesn’t need you to be familiar with that stuff. You just need to get in on page one and enjoy this because the story takes you where you need to go.”

