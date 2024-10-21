Marvel’s Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse Teaser Reveals a Multiversal Clash

The Spider-Verse and the Venomverse will collide in a Marvel event next year. One of the many announcements to come out of New York Comic Con is Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. The only information we have on the event is a piece of teaser art with the title, which rests on a black background with spider webs. Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse kicks off in May 2025, and if we go by the name, it’ll pit characters from both the Spider-Verse and Venomverse against each other. Spider-Verse will be represented by web-slinging characters, with Venomverse featuring alternate versions of the Lethal Protector.

The original Spider-Verse was a 2014-2015 event that saw the return of Morlun, who brought his Inheritors along with him so they could eradicate every Spider hero across the multiverse. Spider-Verse is also known for introducing Spider-Gwen, who has become one of the most popular heroes in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. Along with the Edge of Spider-Verse tie-ins, there were two sequel series, 2018’s Spider-Geddon, and 2022-2023’s End of the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures adapted the storyline for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie.

Venomverse was a 2017 event where several Marvel heroes were given symbiotes to help Eddie Brock fight a deadly new species called the Poisons. Just like with Spider-Verse, there were spinoffs and sequels, such as Edge of Venomverse and 2018’s Venomized, and it was also killed off in Death of the Venomverse. Marvel recently brought back the Venomverse for Venomverse Reborn, so it now has enough Venomized characters to support a war against the Spider-Verse.

There were many more Spider-Man and Venom announcements at Marvel’s Spider-Man and His Venomous Friends panel Sunday at New York Comic Con. Fans got to see a trailer for “8 Deaths of Spider-Man.” Writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland and artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov are collaborating on the 10-issue story arc in Amazing Spider-Man. With Doctor Doom replacing Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, one of his first acts will be equipping Spider-Man with a new mystical costume and eight extra lives to combat an evil god and his scions.

Spinning out of Venom War is Eddie Brock: Carnage by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz. As its title suggests, Eddie Brock will become the new host of the sadistic Carnage symbiote. “He’s been VENOM, he’s been ANTI-VENOM, he’s been THE KING IN BLACK…now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only CARNAGE!” a description of the series reads. “Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder?”

