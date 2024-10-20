Eddie Brock Isn’t Marvel’s Venom Anymore, He’s Something Much Worse

We’re just days away from the blockbuster return of Eddie Brock / Venom, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as the beloved Marvel villain in this month’s Venom: The Last Dance. While it’s unclear exactly what the cinematic future holds for Hardy’s Eddie, it sounds like his comic counterpart is headed for a major change. On Saturday, Marvel Comics officially announced Eddie Brock: Carnage, a new ongoing series that will be written by Charles Soule with art by Jesus Saiz. As the title suggests, Eddie Brock: Carnage will see the former Venom, who has most recently given up his title to become the new King in Black, transform into the latest incarnation of his onetime foe, Carnage.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #1

Videos by ComicBook.com

· New ongoing series, on sale February 2025

· Written by CHARLES SOULE

· Art by JESUS SAIZ

· Cover by IBAN COELLO

· Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

· THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL! He’s been VENOM, he’s been ANTI-VENOM, he’s been THE KING IN BLACK…now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder? Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, DARTH VADER) and artist Jesus Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) lead us on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as our only guide!

marvel comics

While we wait for Eddie Brock: Carnage, fans can turn to Venom: The Last Dance. Set after the events of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom go on the run when they are hunted by both of their worlds. In addition to Hardy, the cast of The Last Dance includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Clark Backo, Cristo Fernández, and Stephen Graham.

“These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

As mentioned above, Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 will be available wherever comics are sold at some point in February 2025.