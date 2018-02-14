There Is a Twitter Account Dedicated to Getting iCarly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Yes, we realize that it’s Valentine’s Day and not April Fools, which is why this is no joke: there is an actual Twitter account out there that is dedicated to a truly absurd purpose: trying to get Nickelodeon TV series character iCarly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Marvel! In the last 10 years you’ve gotten rich because of iCarly! Retribution by placing Miranda Cosgrove as Captain Marvel! pic.twitter.com/w7lXE1JF6o — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 14, 2018



Cool, but we need a fan art for iCarly in MCU! pic.twitter.com/RJORdXZXMP — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 13, 2018



We don’t want this! We want iCarly in the championship tournamen! pic.twitter.com/XxmyFzhezO — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 13, 2018



Marvel! The Brazilian Justice is behind the Robert Downey Jr! If iCarly is not in Infinite War, he will take a beating from Sam! pic.twitter.com/wwsGHtDkJd — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 13, 2018



Nice! And iCarly’s gonna have his own roller coaster, right? pic.twitter.com/1ENc8gozty — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 12, 2018



Ok, Marvel, but we want iCarly on MCU! Let’s blow you up and ask for help from DC. pic.twitter.com/nJjhX5yS1J — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 11, 2018

Will BluRay have extra scenes with the cast of iCarly? pic.twitter.com/aC6QIY20q2 — iCarlers Nation (@ICarlers) February 8, 2018



Let’s just be clear: what you see above is just a small sampling of what this prolific account has posted in the last few days! If you search the full thread of posts, you’ll see that this Twitter user is obsessively dedicated to getting this done.

But let’s get to the questions that most people are going to have about all this:

What does icarly have to do with the mcu? — Musoū⚔️ (@Tenshnin) February 14, 2018



I am so confused. Why is there an account asking for iCarly in the MCU in every Marvel post? Is there some sort of meme I’m missing? I don’t understand why this is a thing and how it started. — Isadora Darcy (@sneakronicity) February 11, 2018



No one can really trace this user’s burning desire for MCU iCarly back to any obvious or logical connection: this person just seems to really love iCarly, and loves the MCU, and wants to see both come together.

iCarly was a hit show on Nickelodeon from 2007 – 2012, and starred Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, a teen who starts a popular web show called “iCarly” with her slapstick sidekicks, Sam and Freddie. The single-camera, docu-style format of the show was in keeping with other silmilar sitcom concepts of the time, such as The Office or Arrested Development.

While the dedication is admirable, someone nees to tell this person that this campaign fall more on the side of time-wasting delusion than actual attainable goal.

