Preview: INCOMING Unravels Marvel Comics’ Biggest Murder Mystery

The next major mystery in the Marvel Universe is about to kick off, and now there are a lot of questions about what the future holds for the Eternity Mask and its wielder, the Masked Raider. After being set up and established in the pages of Marvel #1000, it seems like those plans will continue in a major way in the upcoming event series INCOMING, which is teasing ahuge mystery that will affect all of the major corners of the Marvel Universe.

While fans might have questions about everything taking place in the crossover series, ComicBook is proud to present a preview of the next major Marvel event. The pages show just how wide-reaching this conspiracy is, as well as teasing the next major hero to get involved with the crossover when the comic hits stands at the end of this year.

Check out the solicitation for Incoming #1 below, followed by the preview pages for the new comic!

ONE WILL UNITE THEM!

A mysterious murder brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer – but no one can imagine where the trail will lead, or how it will affect everything in 2020 and beyond! Who is the victim and who is the assailant?

The closing chapter to MARVEL’s 80th year, which will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come! Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider and more!

