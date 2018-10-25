NASA Names New Constellations After The Incredible Hulk and Thor’s Hammer

NASA scientists recently named a new constellation after Godzilla, and now they are showing Marvel some love, by naming yet another discovered constellation after The Incredible Hulk!

The Hulk name is not just some flight of geek fancy – on the contrary, it’s actually a very accurate name, given the circumstances surrounding the discovery. These new constellations are not actually based on star clusters, but rather gamma rays that were observed by the Fermi telescope. Bruce Banner’s first transformation into The Hulk was catalyzed by the explosion of a gamma ray bomb – a little in-joke that NASA clearly is proud of, as evidenced by their statement on the new Marvel-centric constellation name:

“Comic book fans all know the backstory of Hulk, the big, green, angry alter ego of Dr. Bruce Banner, whose experiments with gamma rays went terribly wrong. Gamma rays are the strongest form of light. They pack enough punch to convert into matter under the right circumstances, a transformation both Banner and the Hulk would certainly appreciate.”

Alongside “The Incredible Hulk” and “Godzilla,” many of the other new gamma ray constellations are getting geek culture names, including references to Thor’s hammer (“Mjolnir”) and the Doctor Who franchise (“Tardis”). If you’re curious about space and astronomy, then NASA has a full breakdown of 21 new constellations, along with pictures demonstrating how they fit the characters they’re named for. Check out all of that HERE. If you want to know more about NASA’s work with the Fermi telescope, you can the rest of their press statement, below:

“All light carries energy. Visible light provides enough energy that solar panels can convert it into electricity, and green plants use it to manufacture food. Higher-energy ultraviolet light can give us suntans and sunburns. At still higher energies, X-rays can penetrate materials, allowing doctors to see broken bones and airport security personnel to check baggage.

The lowest-energy gamma rays seen by Fermi’s Large Area Telescope (LAT) carry more than 6 million times the energy of the bluest visible light. At the high end, the LAT is designed to detect gamma rays with energies tens of millions of times greater than this.

The LAT works by taking advantage of the ability of gamma rays to transform into matter. The instrument contains dense foils of tungsten. When a gamma ray enters the LAT, it travels through these foils until it passes close to a tungsten atom. The interaction transforms the gamma ray into an electron and its antimatter counterpart, a positron. These particles continue through the LAT, which tracks them to figure out the direction of the original gamma ray.

Scientists call this process pair production. The reverse process, called pair annihilation, occurs when an electron collides with a positron, resulting in a gamma ray. In an unusual episode in 2009, a thunderstorm shot a beam of positrons (antimatter) into space and the particles struck Fermi. When the particles collided with electrons in the spacecraft, they annihilated in a flash of gamma rays. For a moment, Fermi became a source of gamma rays, and its instruments detected the glow.

Fermi sees gamma rays from sources as diverse as thunderstorms on Earth, stellar explosions across the universe, pulsars in our own and other galaxies, and distant galaxies where supermassive black holes power especially intense emissions. In fact, these galaxies make up more than half the high-energy sources Fermi has cataloged in the sky to date. By studying the strongest form of light, scientists are able to access extraordinary astrophysical environments and gain insight into the extreme processes occurring within them.”

