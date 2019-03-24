Karen Gillan Was One of the First to Find Out About the ‘Infinity War’ Snap

Marvel Studios did the unthinkable when the production house killed off half of their heroes in Avengers: Infinity War in a moment that shocked moviegoers enough that they still talk it nearly a year later. One of the first people to find out about the moment wasn’t Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans, two actors often times considered as the foundation of the MCU. Rather, actor Karen Gillan admits she was one of the first to find out about the jaw-dropping sequence.

In an interview in Empire’s upcoming Avengers: Endgame issue, Gillan revealed that she was probably the first to find out about Thanos’ Decimation — not because it helped the story, but because of the production’s shooting schedule. The actor also went on to confirm that she hopes that Nebula — Thanos’ abused adoptive daughter — finally gets the cathartic experience “she deserves” when Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I probably found out quite early on – before the shooting of the first, maybe, because of scheduling stuff,” Gillan says. “I was really excited. I definitely want Nebula to have the cathartic experience she deserves with her father.”

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will know by now that Nebula grew up being tortured by Thanos, a Titan who wasn’t afraid to hide his hatred for the alien-turned-android. In fact, the Mad Titan even said in Infinity War that he wouldn’t kill Nebula because it’d “be a waste of parts” and he’s openly favored Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

It appears that Nebula will make it out of Avengers: Endgame alive as Gillan has admitted to reading James Gunn’s script to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, likely signaling her character will be involved in the film in some capacity. Gillan was one of the cast members to release a statement shortly after Marvel’s initial firing of Gunn in support of the director — a statement that’s soon proved beneficial since Disney has since reinstated Gunn as the director of the third Guardians film.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix while Captain Marvel enters its second week in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Were you surprised Marvel Studios actually put “The Snap” in Infinity War? Do you think Nebula will eventually get her redemption against Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

(h/t CBM)