‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Is Now Streaming Online

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hasn’t been out in theaters for a week yet and the animated feature is on the verge of becoming a cultural phenomenon. The flick has received stunning notes from the vast majority of critics tasked with reviewing it and fans are responding exceptionally well.

Not only are fans excited about the brand-new animation style Sony Pictures Animation rolled out for this movie, but many have also made note of the accompanying soundtrack.

Thanks to the well-received music, Sony has decided to release both the soundtrack and Daniel Pemberton’s original score through online channels.

Anchored by “Sunflower,” an original song by Post Malone and Swae Lee, the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack includes 13 songs from a plethora of artists, including Grammy-winning rapper Lil’ Wayne and hip-hop stalwart Vince Staples.

Pemberton’s score, on the other hand, has 44 separate tracks. Both the soundtrack and score can be viewed on the Sony Pictures Music YouTube page or you can listen along with the embedded players below.

Outside of the critical acclaim, Into The Spider-Verse has been relatively successful at the box office. To date, the film has grossed $58 million in worldwide box office receipts.

Earlier this year, Into The Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord revealed why they thought it was time for Miles Morales to make his silver screen debut.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” Miller mentioned. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Mile Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Liev Schrieber as The Kingpin.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now in theaters.

Have you seen Into The Spider-Verse yet? What’d you think of the soundtrack and score? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!