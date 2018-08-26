‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 May Introduce Daredevil’s Sidekick

The second season of Iron Fist is nearly upon us and according to a fan-favorite comic creator, the show may be featuring the debut of Daredevil’s most recent sidekick.

Comic book writer Charles Soule took to Twitter today to reveal that an actor named James Chen is slated to appear in the upcoming season of Iron Fist as a character named Sam Chung. Chung, of course, is a name that might be familiar to fans of the Man without Fear as the Daredevil sidekick using the Blindspot mantle.

A character named Sam Chung, played by James Chen, is appearing in Iron Fist Season 2… very interesting… pic.twitter.com/Y0LcLGeeSi — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) August 25, 2018

Created by Soule, Blindspot first appeared in the All-New, All-Different Marvel Point One one-shot immediately following Secret Wars in 2015. Chung has gone on to make 16 appearances throughout Soule’s run on the latest Daredevil title.

Although the character doesn’t have any powers per se, he did invent a suit that makes him invisible.

“I don’t know anything about his role, whether he is or will be Blindspot,” Soule said.”But I mostly hope they keep his background from the comics. We’ll see! Fantastic either way.”

Far from a confirmation from Marvel Television or Netflix, IMDb lists Chen as a cast member in four episodes throughout season two — episodes 2, 8, 9, and 10.

New Iron Fist showrunner Raven Metzner recently talked about how he and his writer’s room changed the look and feel of the show leading into the second season.

“I think that Season 2 we took a holistic approach to creating a season of television which we really wanted it to feel to be on the streets of New York. So, in that way, the world of the show is different and that’s a big scene change comparatively because we’re not in the Rand Corporation,” Metzner said. “We’re out on the streets of New York. We brought a really talented D.P., Niels Alpert. Fantastic! Again, it’s all about the — that’s the cool thing about this medium, is it’s the collaboration. So it’s all about the throughline through, so our D.P. learned a lot about action from our stunt coordinator and vice versa and working with the actors and their relationship with those department heads. So it feels like a whole and it’s interesting and new.”

The ten-episode second season of Iron Fist drops Friday, September 7.