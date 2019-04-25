Iron Man's Battle Damaged Helmet from Avengers: Endgame Recreated As a Rare Statue

Beast Kingdom has developed a screen accurate, Thanos-damaged Iron Man Mark 50 helmet statue that's based on the Marvel prop used in Avengers: Endgame. In addition to the detailed paint job, the helmet also features light-up eyes and a numbered plaque. It's limited to only 3000 pieces worldwide and measures 15 1/3-inches long x 10-inches wide x 8 1/3-inches tall.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark uses the helmet while stranded in space to record what he believes will be his last message to Pepper Potts. Needless to say, this statue would be quite a conversation piece for Marvel collectors, and you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $549.99 with free shipping set for July 2022. You won't be charged until it ships, so there's no risk in reserving one before it sells out. You can always change your mind later.

"The Master Craft series of highly detailed, hand painted creations, brings to life some of the most celebrated pop culture icons the world has ever known. With the Battle Damaged Mark-50 as seen in Avengers Endgame, collectors can take home a screen accurate rendition of the helmet. With detailed painting for the damage, as well as light-up mechanism for the eyes, fans can proudly display a work of art from the pantheons of the MCU. Make sure you order yours today! MC-038 Avengers: Endgame Master Craft Iron Man Mark50 Helmet Battle Damaged is limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide."

Speaking of Iron Man, Funko recently released the Iron Man Mark IV armor with gantry Funko Pop as a Previews Exclusive. It even has parts that glow-in-the-dark!

The Marvel Funko Pop PX Exclusive stands at 6-inches tall and features Tony Stark as he appeared in in Iron Man 2 while suiting up in his fourth Iron Man armor with help from the gantry system. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a release date set for October.

