Iron Man Fans Remember Heartbreaking Pepper Potts Detail After Avengers: Endgame

Iron Man fans got a reminder of the herculean tasks waiting for Pepper Potts after Avengers: Endgame and the tears started flowing. A post on Twitter highlighted that she’s still receiving all of the fan-mail addressed to Tony Stark after the events of the movie. He’s saved the world, but all those cute cards from kids are a reminder of what she’s lost. Morgan and that quaint little house will never be the same. It’s just gut-wrenching to think about, especially when you consider that so many fans are clearly not over the loss of Iron Man around the globe. It wouldn’t be silly to say that the time inside during the coronavirus situation has caused people to think about the hero even more.

Gwyneth Paltrow flying in as Rescue in Endgame was one of the hype moments from that final battle. It served as visual shorthand that everyone would be there for the throwdown with Thanos. What might have seemed like a cute moment with her daughter earlier in the film, paid off in a huge way. A lot of people thought that audiences could see her as Potts again in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but that never materialized. At the moment, she’s retired from acting and focused on running Goop. But, she has made it clear that if Marvel ever requests her back for a quick appearance, she will try to make that happen.

Paltrow debuted as Pepper Potts in 2008’s Iron Man before making a brief appearance in 2012’s The Avengers. She would go on to return in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Despite being a key part of Tony Stark’s story, she was absent for Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Paltrow has also crafted an impressive career outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of her most popular roles include Shakespear in Love, Sliding Doors, Emma, and Hook. She most recently played a role in Netflix’s The Politician.

someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony's iron man fan mail and now i'm sad

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Do you miss Iron Man? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses below:

