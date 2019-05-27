Iron Man Projected to Win Best Hero Over Captain Marvel and Arya Stark at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. is projected to win the golden popcorn award for Best Hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, beating out Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Award prediction and analysis site Gold Derby puts Downey’s odds at 10/3, followed by Endgame co-star Larson at 19/5. Williams is ranked third with odds of 4/1, while Shazam! star Zachary Levi and BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington tie with odds of 9/2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is Downey’s ninth MTV Movie and TV Award nomination, eight of which have been for his role as Tony Stark-slash-Iron Man. His second-ever MTV nom was for Best Fight, a nomination shared with Sherlock Holmes co-star Mark Strong.

Downey took home his only MTV Movie Award in 2013, awarded Best Fight as part of The Avengers ensemble cast with co-stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Tom Hiddleston.

Endgame closing in as the highest-grossing film of all time and the film marking the end of Downey’s tenure as the armored Avenger could work in his favor. He was previously nominated for Best Hero for The Avengers and Iron Man 3, and earned a nod for Best Male Performance for his 2008 debut as the character.

The user-voted site also predicts Endgame will be named Best Movie (16/5 odds) over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (39/10 odds) and Us (9/2 odds), A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga will be named Best Movie Performer (82/25 odds) over Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek (39/19 odds) and Bird Box‘s Sandra Bullock (4/1 odds).

Downey’s Endgame co-star Josh Brolin is projected to win Best Villain with 71/20 odds, over Penn Badgley (You, 37/10 odds), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, 4/1 odds), Lupita Nyong’o (Us, 4/1 odds), and Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale, 9/2 odds).

Endgame is also nominated for Best Fight (82/25 odds) for the battle between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thanos (Brolin). It competes against Captain Marvel (9/2 odds) for the fight between its titular heroine and Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan).

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday, June 17.