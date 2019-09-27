Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Gwyneth Paltrow a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The actor known for playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 47 today, and she’s been met with many well-wishes on social media. One person to send her some love online is none other than her on-screen husband, Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel films. Downey Jr. took to Twitter to send Paltrow a birthday greeting by using a gif of one of their more intense moments from Iron Man 3.

Here’s to another one ’round the sun. Hope your birthday is as fire as you are @GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/ztyGZryNG0 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 27, 2019

“Here’s to another one ’round the sun. Hope your birthday is as fire as you are @GwynethPaltrow,” Downey Jr. wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paltrow hasn’t been active on Twitter since May, so there’s no telling if she’s seen the message, but many other people commented on the post:

“THESE TWO🔥🔥🔥,” @MTVAwards wrote.

“Awww Happy birthday @GwynethPaltrow. We love you both 3000, Pepperony forever ♥️,” @thetony_stark replied.

“The same day Spidey comes back to the MCU? Coincidence? I think not. HER POWER,” @itsjustanx joked.

It’s true! News of Sony and Disney’s reconciliation happened to fall on Paltrow’s birthday, giving Marvel fans much to celebrate. The news broke earlier today that the companies will be teaming up for one more Spider-Man movie, and Holland will be able to show up in one more MCU film.

As for Paltrow and Downey Jr., it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing them again in the MCU, but you can officially watch them in Avengers: Endgame in the comfort of your own home. The movie also stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

