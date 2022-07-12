Ironheart Adds Solo Star Alden Ehrenreich to Marvel's Disney+ Cast

Marvel's Ironheart Disney+ series has just added a surprising Disney veteran. On Tuesday, it was announced that Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in the upcoming live-action series in an undisclosed key role. Ehrenreich is best known for portraying a young Han Solo in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as roles in Brave New World and Hail, Caesar!. Ehrenreich will join a cast that is led by Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, with Lyric Ross, Antony Ramos, Manny Montana, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles.

The Ironheart Disney+ series was first confirmed during 2020's Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri (Thorne), a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' head writer.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Before the Ironheart series, Thorne's portrayal of Riri Williams is expected to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is also involved in Ironheart in some capacity.

"It's incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad... you know, Dominique Thorne... and I just feel blessed and grateful," Ramos said in a recent interview. "I'm so excited... I used to be in the gym like, 'C'mon, Marvel, call... c'mon, Marvel, call. Let's go!'"

