Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart Debut Rumored to Set Off Major Marvel Invasion

When Ironheart makes her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s rumored to spark a major conflict with the film’s main antagonist. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams / Ironheart will first appear in the Black Panther sequel before headlining her own Disney+ solo series. While Thorne’s involvement with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been kept under wraps, a new rumor suggests her role will be heavily tied to Wakanda’s conflict with Namor and Atlantis. Tenoch Huerta has been rumored to play Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther 2, which would bring Namor’s feud with Black Panther to the big screen.

Murphy’s Multiverse reports one of Ironheart’s inventions in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leads “Wakanda into conflict with a hidden civilization led by Namor.” If this rumor turns out to be true, then it means Dominique Thorne will have a major role and not just a quick cameo appearance. Plus, the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may also set up Marvel’s Ironheart series on Disney+.

More crossover between the two Marvel Studios projects comes from Anthony Ramos, who has an unspecified role in the Disney+ show. Ramos revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is involved in Ironheart. “It’s incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad… you know, Dominique Thorne… and I just feel blessed and grateful,” Ramos told Extra about joining the “amazing project.” On teaming with Thorne in the MCU, Ramos said, “I’m so excited… I used to be in the gym like, ‘C’mon, Marvel, call… c’mon, Marvel, call. Let’s go!’”

Last February, Coogler’s Proximity Media production company signed an overall deal with Disney for a Wakanda-set spinoff series and “select MCU shows for Disney+.” In a statement, Coogler teased Proximity Media is “already in the mix” with Marvel Studios brass Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso “on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Dominique Thorne wrapped filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in March. “And that is a picture wrap on Riri Williams. God is so good. See y’all in November,” Thorne wrote in an Instagram Story. “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right now and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last summer. “She started shooting, I think, this week, before her Ironheart series.”

