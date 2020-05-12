God of War Art Director Designs Ironheart For MCU Live-Action Role

✖

With Iron Man bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel fans are calling for his successor to be that of Marvel Comics stories. Fans want to see Riri Williams as Ironheart in live action. Plenty of rumors have swirled about the characters heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as Phase 4 has been clearly laid out by Disney and Marvel Studios, the Iron character remains on the shelf for now. Of course, the longer we wait, the more exciting it might be to have Robert Downey Jr. come back as an A.I. version of Tony Stark to coach the character but Tony Stark resurrections are the last thing we need to talk about right now.

Right now, it's time to look to the future and into new characters. It's exactly what graphic artist Rafael Grasetti did when he designed Ironheart. The character pays homage to the Marvel Comics version of the character but also seems to add a bit of flare reminiscent of some Iron Man space armor in its design. "Can't wait for the character to hit the big screen" Grasetti wrote in his post. "This is the sketch we started during the live stream."

Check out Grasetti's take on the Ironheart armor in the post embedded below!

If the art style looks familiar, that's probably because Grasetti previously worked on PS4's God of War and also dropped the live-action design of Nova which has been used across the Internet as anticipation for Richard Rider's MCU debut grows.

A rumor from earlier this week claimed that Ironheart was in development as a Disney+ series. However, with so many rumors swirling and Marvel inevitably bringing so many of their characters from comics to live-action at some point, it is difficult to keep up with what is true or false until Marvel Studios officially confirms such titles. The rumor falls in line with that of a Secret Invasion story coming to Disney+, existing in the same vein of being spread among Marvel fans online like wildfire but yet to have any official confirmation.

