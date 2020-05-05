Ironheart Series Rumored to Be in Development for Disney+

✖

The Champions might arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner than thought. A new report has started circulating online suggesting Ironheart is being pushed into development at Disney+ as a series. Coming from scooper Thomas Polito, the rumor suggests Marvel Studios is currently accepting pitches from potential screenwriters, but has yet to hire a showrunner for the project. It's not the first time we've heard the House of Ideas was bringing RiRi Williams into the MCU, especially after an Ironheart script topped The Black List two years ago.

Exclusive: An ‘Ironheart’ series is in active development at Marvel Studios and Disney+ with a targeted 2021 shooting date https://t.co/3wQ0ZtVqtF — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) May 5, 2020

At the very least, there's now an organic way of introducing Williams to the shared cinematic universe now that it's without Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) now that he sacrificed himself to save the world in Avengers: Endgame.

Last summer, the character came to the forefront after Downey himself suggested she join the MCU sooner or later. One thing led to another and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige eventually went on record saying he'd like to see the character join the live-action world at some point; though, as he points out, it will have to be at some point in the future.

"I think it's a great character, and it's been fun to see how she evolves in the comics," Feige said. "I just saw that quote, too. But again, the future..."

Between Ironheart and Ms. Marvel, the YA-oriented Champions franchise is already well-represented. Now, Marvel Studios would need to introduce Sam Alexander's Nova, Amadeus Cho, and Viv Vision amongst others. On a content front, it's a move that makes sense. We've heard time and time again Disney+ will strictly feature family-friendly content, allowing these YA characters to shine in a target demographic.

Plus, as Feige has previously said, characters will appear on Disney+ before eventually popping up in live-action features at one point or another. "If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies," Feige said last year. "You’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too."

Upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If...?, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.