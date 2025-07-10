Krysten Ritter Breaks Silence on MCU Return With the Update Fans Wanted To Hear

Krysten Ritter is confident fans will enjoy Jessica Jones’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is currently promoting her role as Mia Lapierre on Dexter: Resurrection, but she has spent most of 2025 filming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. She took some time to talk about reprising her MCU role in an interview with ScreenRant this week, teasing a big story for her character and the show as a whole. Of course, the circumstances of her return and the plot of the new season are still shrouded in mystery, but Ritter assured fans they will like what they see next year.

“It’s very exciting” she said. “I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica’s boots. There’s more story for her and it’s really exciting.” Ritter played Jessica Jones in her own series on Netflix, as well as the Defenders crossover series and appearances on Netflix’s other MCU shows at the time. While some fans feel the Netflix shows had a darker tone than the newer Disney+ series, Ritter said that Born Again Season 2 strikes a nice balance.

“Oh, it’s gritty. It feels big too,” she said. “The crew’s amazing. I’ve had an amazing experience. I can’t say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we’re back. But juxtaposing it with Mia and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I’m having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We’re doing some cool stuff.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 began filming in February while Season 1 was still airing, and it was scheduled to continue throughout the summer. The production has been spotted around New York City several times, and Ritter has even been photographed training with Cox at a high-end gym in Brooklyn, preparing for their stunts and choreography together. It’s unclear how big her role will be in the upcoming story, but she seems to have been on set quite a bit.

Many fans are hoping that Ritter’s comments indicate a bigger role for Jessica Jones and Daredevil in the greater narrative of the MCU. Back in the Netflix days, the Defenders were kept frustratingly separate from the movies’ storyline, but these days the Disney+ series are tied into the Multiverse Saga much more tightly. Ritter’s promise of a “big” second season is intriguing — especially as the show will return in March of 2026. This places it in the midst of some climactic moments, with Avengers: Doomsday right around the corner.

Jessica Jones, Defenders, and the rest of the Netflix-era shows are streaming now on Disney+ for those that want a refreshing on Ritter’s character. Daredevil: Born Again is expected in March of 2026. The MCU’s next release is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hitting theaters on July 25th.