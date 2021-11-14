Daredevil Trends Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release

In a matter of days, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive and give fans their second look at the upcoming blockbuster. Despite it being a flick that features everyone’s favorite web-slinger, the internet can’t help but hope to see the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil come to life.

So many fans are still holding out hope the rumor proves accurate, in fact, the character has become a trending topic on Twitter, a pretty common sight to behold in the days of superhero cinema. As far as Cox himself is concerned, he’s still playing coy on if he’s actually in the movie.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean?” Cox previously told an interviewer said. “So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard, you know, because it’s a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

Holding Out Hope

https://twitter.com/lockethesquid/status/1459908490701406210?s=20

Straight Fire

https://twitter.com/KingMikeybro/status/1458235835996848128?s=20

GOAT

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil is without a doubt one of the greatest comic book castings pic.twitter.com/BsWTEEeb8Q — Ethan (@grimesclarkluvr) November 6, 2021

Trending Everyday

daredevil be trending everyday and im here for it #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/1XEuqKwVpZ — 🇵🇸 | THE PENGUIN (@mayamurdock) November 13, 2021

Best Casting

https://twitter.com/naah091/status/1459963269205086216?s=20

dammit

https://twitter.com/MarketingBeatz/status/1458127508537176069?s=20

Need Him Back

Finally finished Daredevil S3 and I'm just floored.



The finest season of the show, the best thing to come out of the Marvel/Netflix deal, and honestly some of the best Marvel content I've ever seen.



I know everyone's saying it but Charlie Cox IS Daredevil & I need him back. pic.twitter.com/dcgmrEgMjI — L E 🔻 I (@Levi_Shanks) November 14, 2021

*****

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!