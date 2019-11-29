Is Marvel Teasing a Black Widow Trailer?

2020 will see the highly-anticipated start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, and the first film on the line-up in Black Widow. The movie will serve as the first standalone film for Scarlett Johansson‘s character, who was killed in Avengers: Endgame, which means fans can expect the movie to be a prequel that takes place sometime after Captain America: Civil War. In addition to Johansson, Black Widow has an exciting cast, which includes David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Recently, the official Twitter account for Marvel India posted a tweet that has many speculating if a trailer is around the corner.

Cancel all your plans. Abort all missions. April 30, 2020.

#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/9jp6tZZ9H1 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 29, 2019

The post was also shared to Reddit, and here’s what people are saying the comments:

Recently, Johansson spoke to Vanity Fair about the new movie and explained what fans can expect.

“It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family,” she explained. “I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.