Is Thanos In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’?

With Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios is helping set the stage for their biggest event movie yet with Avengers: Infinity War.

But with all of the dominoes being set into place in the Thor franchise, fans have been wondering if the new movie would offer a glimpse at the next major villain to do battle with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok below.

Unfortunately, the Mad Titan known as Thanos does not appear in Thor: Ragnarok.

However, there are strong implications that he’s about to rock Asgard’s (non-existent) world in one of the film’s post-credits scenes.

After the events of Thor: Ragnarok resulted in the destruction of Asgard’s home world, Thor leads the surviving Asgardians on a gigantic transport ship through the cosmos. After Odin passed on earlier in the film, Thor has been dubbed the king of the people, and they look to him for guidance in their new journey.

They don’t really have anywhere to go, but Thor makes the decision to return to Earth, thinking he can make a new home for his people somewhere on the planet.

The credits hit, and the first post-credits scene shows Loki and Thor speaking about the new king’s decision. Loki is wondering if it’s a good idea for them to return to the planet. After some prodding, he admits that he doesn’t think it’s wise for the Asgardians to go to Earth so long as Loki is among them, given his whole attempt to conquer and gigantic Chitauri worms through a portal to destroy them.

Before they can further discuss it, their discussion is interrupted by the arrival of another ship. A gigantic ship, one that makes the already huge transport the Asgardians are in look like an insect. And then, before showing what happens next, the scene cuts back to the credits.

The ship almost certainly belongs to Thanos and his forces, and based on the Avengers: Infinity War footage screened at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 Expo, it doesn’t turn out to well for Thor.

The God of Thunder is found adrift in space by the Guardians of the Galaxy, amid a ton of wreckage left in the wake of a big battle. Another quick scene shows Loki giving the Tesseract (which he stole from Odin’s vault before Asgard’s destruction) to Thanos.

So while Thanos himself does not show up on screen in Thor: Ragnarok, his presence is definitely felt by the movie’s end.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters November 3.