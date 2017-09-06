Is There a Captain Marvel Easter Egg Inside Doctor Strange?

Doctor Strange might have a connection to an upcoming Marvel film. In an interview with EW, Scott Derrickson teased there might be a link between Marvel’s newest superhero and Captain Marvel.

According to EW, the Easter egg in question is in the opening part of the film when Strange is looking for new and unusual patients. After rejecting a marine colonel hurt in an accident involving experimental armor (which many assumed was a reference to War Machine’s injury in Captain America: Civil War), Strange reviews the case file for a woman struck by lightning.

The unusual part of the case wasn’t the lightning strike itself, it was that the woman had an implant in her brain meant to help control her schizophrenia.

When asked if that was a reference to Captain Marvel, Derrickson reportedly smiled and said “Remember that Brittany Murphy movie where she goes ‘I’ll never tell…’” The director would neither confirm nor deny the link.

Marvel fans probably didn’t catch the reference, as a lightning strike doesn’t match how Carol Danvers got her powers in the comics. Danvers obtained her abilities after a Kree device exploded and merged her genetic structure with the Kree alien Mar-Vell.

However, Captain Marvel screenwriter Nicole Perlman recently hinted that Danvers’ origin would be changed for her big screen debut. “If you were just going to do a straight adaptation of the comics, her origin story is very similar to Green Lantern. And obviously, that’s not what we want to do,” Perlman said back in August. “There’s a lot of reinvention that needs to happen. And also, she’s her own person and she’s a great character. We have to be aware of what’s happened in other Marvel film and makes sure that her particular storyline is unique and fun and also fits in within this world that’s going on at the same time.”

Strange crashed his car while reviewing Danvers’ possible case file, so the two superheroes could have a surprising link. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2019 to find out whether this is a legit Easter egg or a red herring.