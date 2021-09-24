Venom 2: Spider-Man Fans Fear Delays After New Trailer Removes September Release Date

By Adam Barnhardt

The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on Monday, showing off both of the film's symbiotic leads. Naturally, you had Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom featured prominently throughout and this time around, the trailer also included substantially longer looks at Carnage/Cletus Kasady, the iconic Spider-Man villain played by Woody Harrelson.

Interestingly enough, the trailer was also missing an exact release date. While the movie was previously scheduled for September 24th, that date was missing entirely from the trailer. Instead, the teaser wrapped up with a generic "coming this fall" endcap, quickly causing Venom fans concern about the show's release date.

After all, Paramount removed Clifford The Big Red Dog from its September 17th date citing concerns over rising COVID numbers, and some insiders suggest studios are now monitoring COVID-related models to make decisions on whether other similar delays may take place.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to tear into theaters on September 24th.

What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

