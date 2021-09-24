Venom 2: Spider-Man Fans Fear Delays After New Trailer Removes September Release Date
The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on Monday, showing off both of the film's symbiotic leads. Naturally, you had Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom featured prominently throughout and this time around, the trailer also included substantially longer looks at Carnage/Cletus Kasady, the iconic Spider-Man villain played by Woody Harrelson.
Interestingly enough, the trailer was also missing an exact release date. While the movie was previously scheduled for September 24th, that date was missing entirely from the trailer. Instead, the teaser wrapped up with a generic "coming this fall" endcap, quickly causing Venom fans concern about the show's release date.
After all, Paramount removed Clifford The Big Red Dog from its September 17th date citing concerns over rising COVID numbers, and some insiders suggest studios are now monitoring COVID-related models to make decisions on whether other similar delays may take place.
Big Delays Incoming?
Also noticed that the new #Venom trailer just says “in theaters this fall” and has dropped the September 24 release date. Some big delays coming all around???— Anthony (@AnAntLife) August 2, 2021
Gee Dang It
Don’t tell me they’re delaying Venom 2 damn it! It says Fall instead of the September 24th release date. Don’t fuck with me #Venom2— Squistol Squad memes #RestoretheSnyderVerse (@GetSquistoled) August 2, 2021
Worried
the fact they're now marketing Venom 2 with "Only in theaters this fall" and not the September release date.... worries me— Matthew R. has No Way Home™ (@ItsJustMatthewR) August 2, 2021
Spider-Man Too?!
Venom trailer removed September from the date and just put “this fall” ??
Yeah. That and NWH getting delayed smh get vaccinated— Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸 (@JohnnyObeid_) August 2, 2021
Brace Yourself
not putting that September release date in the Venom trailer. get ready..... #Carnage pic.twitter.com/oEEgdLRyjB— MKSongbird (@MKSongbird) August 2, 2021
Spider-Man Crossover?!
"This Fall". Kind of worries me that there's no release date attached to this trailer even though we know it's September 24th. Either they're preparing to delay in case Covid cases ramp up or they're waiting til Spider-Man week is over to announce it.— TNovix (@TNovix) August 2, 2021
Assumptions
if the nwh trailer isn’t out sometime this month its safe to assume the movie got delayed unfortunately— Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) August 2, 2021
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to tear into theaters on September 24th.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to tear into theaters on September 24th.