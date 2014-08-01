James Gunn Reveals Chris Pratt Eating a Bug Video in Celebration of Guardians of the Galaxy Star's Birthday

✖

This is one way to celebrate a birthday. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to show off a previously unseen video of Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt, doing something that most of us can't imagine doing willingly. "Happy birthday to my lifelong pal

@prattprattpratt," Gunn wrote. "Here’s a video of a time he came over to my house and ate a bug for no reason." In the video, Pratt does exactly as is described, holding onto a Crane Fly before shoving it immediately into his mouth and chewing it down with a smile on his face. Gunn can even be heard holding the camera and laughing.

Gunn and Pratt have previously collaborated on both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios as well as the video component of the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride. They'll next work together on both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, with the pair filming at the same time with production starting later this year. Pratt can next be seen as his Marvel character in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder though, picking up from where Avengers: Endgame left both the Guardians and the god of thunder.

"Hemsworth is great, he’s so good,” Pratt recently told Yahoo! Entertainment. “People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It’s next-level. [Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level....I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him."

Happy birthday to my lifelong pal @prattprattpratt. Here’s a video of a time he came over to my house and ate a bug for no reason. pic.twitter.com/8MNbcjrfLY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2021

Gunn himself previously confirmed that he was consulted on how the Guardians were used in the upcoming Thor film, responding to a fan on Twitter by saying: "Not much (input), & @TaikaWaititi is doing a great job - the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 25, 2023. The Guardians Holiday special will arrive in-between the two, sometime in last 2022.