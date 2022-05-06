Chris Pratt Says Chris Hemsworth Takes It To Another Level In Thor: Love And Thunder

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is signing praises of his fellow Chris, Chris Hemsworth, after filming Thor: Love and Thunder with him. Pratt was asked about filming Thor 4 during an interview to promote his new Amazon movie The Tomorrow War, and he couldn't help to tip his hat to his longtime competitor in the "Best Chris" contest: "Hemsworth is great, he’s so good,” Pratt said. “People are gonna be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4. It’s next-level. [Hemsworth] ratcheted it up to even another level."

Chris Pratt added even more sparkling praise in his next response to Yahoo! Entertainment: "I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

This praise from Chris Pratt is a nice tit-for-tat after Chris Hemsworth recently honored Chris Pratt with a beaming birthday post, in honor of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 actor's 40th: "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book".

Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth have been able to unite two of the three big Chris's over at Marvel Studios (the other being Chris Evans), thanks to the setup of Avengers: Endgame. During Avengers: Infinity War Thor (sort of) befriended Star-Lord and the Guardians after they rescued him from space following Thanos's slaughter of half the surviving Asgardians. Thor went through some serious emotional turmoil during the five years after The Snap, and after battling Thanos's army and restoring the universe through The Blip, Thor was still somewhat lost, standing at a crossroads of purpose. To find his new place in the universe, he left Earth in the company of the Guardians, at the end of Endgame.

It's unclear just how much the Guardians of the Galaxy will factor into the storyline of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is already a pretty packed dance card. Although Thor could start out hanging with the Guardians, he will have some major shifts in his own corner of the universe, as a foe called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) will presumably live up to his ominous name. There will also be a new Thor on the block, as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) picks up the hammer of Thor and becomes her own goddess of thunder, The Might Thor.

In that kind of framework, it wouldn't be surprising if Chris Pratt and the Guardians were just a cameo.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 25, 2023.