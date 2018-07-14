James Gunn Teases San Diego Comic-Con Appearance

James Gunn has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most active filmmakers on social media, regularly teasing fans with new details about his films and hinting at future productions. The director took to Twitter today to confirm that he would be attending San Diego Comic-Con, likely in conjunction with a horror movie he produced coming out later this year.

I will see many of you at #SanDiegoComicCon one week from today (Friday, 7/20), with something dark, sweet, and special. #sdcc #secrets pic.twitter.com/zOkD4s3fNu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2018

The Guardians of the Galaxy director shared an image of a Comic-Con name placard, teasing, “I will see many of you at #SanDiegoComicCon one week from today (Friday, 7/20), with something dark, sweet, and special.”

Initial reactions may have assumed Gunn would appear to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, yet Marvel Studios won’t have their own panel at the event, forcing us to wait to get details on the future of the MCU.

Earlier this year, Sony Pictures announced that a horror film would be hitting theaters on November 30th from director David Yarovesky, with no title or plot details having been released. Gunn’s comments about “something dark” would likely imply he is appearing in support of this project he produced, yet he could also be promoting another project in the horror realm.

Possibly confirming the reason for Gunn’s appearance is Sony Pictures’ panel taking place on Friday in Hall H, which would mark a good opportunity to debut news about the film. The Gunn-produced project likely won’t get a major amount of time devoted to it during the panel, as Sony will also be focusing on Venom, Into the Spider-Verse, and possibly more Spider-Man projects that have yet to be announced.

Despite Gunn’s newfound prominence in the superhero world, the filmmaker has deep ties to the darker corners of cinema. The filmmaker scripted the Dawn of the Dead remake, which helped launch both his and director Zack Snyder’s careers. Prior to that, Gunn got his filmmaking break thanks to Troma Studios and their Toxic Avengers series. Much like Stan Lee’s cameos in MCU films, Gunn even offered a small role to Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, likely as an homage to the exec helping kickstart his career.

Stay tuned for details about San Diego Comic-Con and Gunn’s future projects.

