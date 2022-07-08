Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Won't Join the MCU

Marvel Studios is known for putting on a spectacle in each one of their films and that can be a big plus for moviegoers, but it seems as if it's a negative for actors. Recently, Simon Pegg revealed that he wouldn't star in an MCU film due to them not being grown-up. Now, it seems that another prestigious actor doesn't think they would join an MCU film. In a new interview, Halloween Ends and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals the reason why she wouldn't join the franchise.

"I'm afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they're going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere," Curtis told PEOPLE. "Everything Everywhere All at Once was the absolutely most unexpected, delightful experience maybe of my career, just because the expectations were so low and I was so free in the work and just had a blast making it. And there was no green screen!"

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder, and that film definitely used a ton of VFX. Some of it was noticeable in certain shots, but some of it was not. It turns out that even though Natalie Portman bulked up for the role, they had to use visual effects to make her look taller as The Mighty Thor.

"The only thing we assisted with was making the Mighty Thor a little bit taller," Feige said. "That was the only movie magic we used. Everything else was all her."

Portman definitely looks like she's ready to battle as the actress put on a lot of muscle to play the part of Mighty Thor. She already looks outstanding in costume and definitely could hold her own with Hemsworth. The actress previously detailed her process of getting in shape for the role she even states that she "feels strong for the first time."

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!