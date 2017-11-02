There’s A Fake Jeff Goldblum Fooling The World With Thor Love And Thunder Updates, Confirmed By His Reps

Fans got a few big surprises at Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but one of the biggest reveals was that Natalie Portman would not only be returning to Marvel for another film but that the film would be featuring her as Thor. The new movie is titled Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also feature the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, which has led some to hope that other notable characters from Ragnarok also make a return, including Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. Someone who was thought to be Goldblum started teasing that very well might be the case, but according to Goldblum's reps, that is not the case.

The account @jeffreygoldblum tweeted out an image that had the Thor: Love and Thunder logo revealed at Comic-Con along with the added text "And Not Forgetting The Grandmaster". He also wrote the caption Love & Thunder...2021 💕⚡Thanks @TaikaWaititi 😉", which as you might imagine got fans in a tizzy.

Goldblum's reps reached out to ComicBook.com though to let us know that the account is not Goldblum's, and you can check out a screenshot of the message below.

For now, Thor fans will just have to hope that Waititi finds a way to bring the Grandmaster back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and we certainly hope he does. Goldblum was hilarious in the role of Sakaar's ruler, and we would love to see Portman's Jane Foster interact with him at some point in the sequel.

Speaking of Grandmaster, Goldblum did ponder the possibility of a Grandmaster movie in a previous interview.

"I don't know. Who knows," Goldblum started. "They've got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they're doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don't know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I've got my super powers than all of them put together."

There's no word yet on if the upcoming Thor film will take on some of the other plot points from Jason Aaron's recent Thor run regarding Jane Foster, like the fact that she's also dealing with cancer at the same time as being Thor, and that while in that form she isn't sick, but it also keeps the chemotherapy from working as intended. We'll just have to wait and see what Waititi has planned.

Thor: Love and Thunder currently has no release date.