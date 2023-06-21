Jennifer Connelly Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Ang Lee's Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Incredible Hulk was released on June 13th, 2008, but that's not the only Hulk movie celebrating a big anniversary this month. Ang Lee's Hulk hit theaters on June 17th, 2005, which means this week marked 20 years since the controversial Marvel film was released. While there has been a resurgence in love for the Eric Bana-led movie over the years, it's definitely a film that doesn't get brought up as much as the other Marvel movies from the past. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 62% critics score, which isn't much lower than The Incredible Hulk's 67%. However, Hulk has a low audience score of 29% while The Incredible Hulk has 69%. No matter how you feel about either movie, it's fun to see some of the cast members celebrating the films. This week, Hulk's Jennifer Connelly (Betty Ross) took to Instagram to honor the film's 20th anniversary.

"20 years!!! Happy film anniversary to Hulk (2003)," Connelly wrote on Instagram. In the comments, you'll find some folks coming to the movie's defense. "Undervalued movie," one fan wrote. "Best Hulk ever made," another shared. One person even joked that Connelly may have dated Hulk in the 2003 film, but she went on to marry Vision (Paul Bettany) in real life. You can check out the post below:

When Will Hulk Return To The MCU?

Last year, Mark Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. However, there are a few characters from The Incredible Hulk (2008) that are expected to appear in Captain America: Brave New World. Not only is Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross, who was previously played by the late William Hurt, but Liv Tyler is expected to return to the role of Betty Ross for the first time since 2008. The movie will also feature the return of Tim Blake Nelson, who appeared in the 2008 film as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader. With so many actors from The Incredible Hulk coming back to the MCU, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works.

As of this week, The Incredible Hulk (2008) is now streaming on Disney+. As for Hulk (2003), the film is available to rent or buy on various platforms.