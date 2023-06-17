Marvel's Incredible Hulk Preview Reveals The Age of Monsters

The Incredible Hulk is back, with Marvel Studios' The Incredible Hulk film finally on Disney+ and The Incredible Hulk comic book launching a new volume. Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Alien, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection) teams with artist Nic Klein (Thor) to relaunch The Incredible Hulk for a new era where Bruce Banner and the Hulk's relationship is more broken than ever before. Adding to the Hulk's stress, a new "Age of Monsters' is dawning, and plenty of monsters are trailing the Hulk. But they're not coming for individual shots at the Hulk. These Marvel monsters are working together to end the Hulk for good.

The Incredible Hulk #1 goes on sale this week. You can see the preview for the issue below.

Marvel's New Incredible Hulk Series

"The significance that we're finally bringing back the classic title Incredible Hulk is not lost on me. It's a tremendous honor, and Nic and I have the clearest possible vision for what we want to do with this story," Johnson said when Marvel announced the new Incredible Hulk series. "Nic Klein is a genius, and working with him is pushing me to write a story worthy of his very best."

Klein added, "Phillip and I put a big serving of monsters, a bit of eldritch gods, a good dash of suspense, and some cool new characters into the cauldron. We're trying to serve up a Hulk the readers haven't seen before. And if they like it half as much as I'm enjoying drawing it, they're gonna love it."

"The work that Al [Ewing], Joe [Bennett], and the rest did with Immortal Hulk was so impactful and spoke so clearly to me personally, it was impossible to come up with an idea that wasn't inspired by it," Johnson continued. "We're getting back to Stan Lee's Frankenstein/Jekyll & Hyde inspirations for the character, and giving readers a proper monster book in the best, truest Hulk tradition. If you loved Immortal Hulk, if you love ghost stories, if you love Marvel monsters, if you loved old school 'adventure of the month' stories from books like Marvel Team-Up, and if you want the best, most timeless Hulk art you've ever seen, you do not want to miss this return of Incredible Hulk."

The Incredible Hulk #1 goes on sale on June 21st. You can find the solicitation text and the issue preview below.