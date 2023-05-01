Josh Lucas Says Ang Lee's Hulk Movie Is Super Underrated

Long before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comics publisher had the film rights to its characters tied up at various different film studios. The arrangement led to the development of projects like the horror-tinged Blade trilogy to Fox's leather-clad X-Men series. One of the earliest films in modern comic book cinema was Universal's Hulk from Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.

Despite being directed by a filmmaker like Lee, the picture—featuring Eric Bana in the lead role of Bruce Banner—is often dismissed by fans of the latest superhero cinema. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Hulk star Josh Lucas says the movie is "super underrated," especially when looking at the project's expansive ensemble.

"Man, I love that movie too. I'll tell you what, I also agree with you that it's super underrated. I haven't seen a comic book movie that does the way he [Lee] flips pages," Lucas tells us. "He really was trying to take the film and mix it with the idea of you flipping and looking at a comic book."

He adds, "Ang Lee is a massive artist and he's an auteur filmmaker that got handed the keys to the kingdom of Marvel way early before Marvel was Marvel and he tried to bring something super artful to it. There's an idea of the way plant organisms work on the body and cell structures and all these ideas he's playing with visually. I think Nick Nolte's performance in that movie is epic and as good of a bad guy in film history.

You can find the full synopsis for Lucas' The Black Demon below.

"The Black Demon synopsis to include in stories: Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari, Yellowstone) stars in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller from the director of Rambo: Last Blood. Oilman Paul Sturges' (Lucas) idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare when they encounter a ferocious megalodon shark that will stop at nothing to protect its territory. Stranded and under constant attack, Paul and his family must somehow find a way to get his family back to shore alive before it strikes again in this epic battle between humans and nature."

Hulk can be seen streaming on Peacock while The Black Demon is now in theaters.