She-Hulk Star Tim Roth Teases Abomination’s Marvel Future

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law followed right in line with other properties within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in that it saw the return of a character that first debuted in the franchise years before. In this case, Tim Roth returned as Abomination over a decade after he first appeared as the iconic Marvel villain in The Incredible Hulk. Thought he doesn’t know what his Marvel future holds, at least in a public sense, Roth said in one recent interview he’d love to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool franchise.

“I have no idea if they have anything planned. I’d be very happy to drop right into Deadpool. I would love that,” Roth said to ScreenRant. “I enjoyed She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, I was very surprised when they came along, and I definitely enjoyed it, so wherever they take me, it’s fine, as long as you get to play.”

When did Abomination get added to She-Hulk?

According to She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao, Emil Blonsky was in the series from her very first pitch to Marvel.

“So Abomination, Emil Blonsky was in my original pitch and at that point, the last time we saw him was in 2008, The Incredible Hulk,” Gao told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I had no idea what their relationship to this character was anymore. I don’t know if they had any plans but it was a story I wanted to tell so I just put it in there. What’s the worst that could happen? I don’t get the job. Look, I have not gotten the job so many times at Marvel like it was old hat to me. I had no more fear. I was like Daredevil. I was the woman with no fear now.”

