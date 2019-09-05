Jeremy Renner Fans Devastated And Confused Over Closure Of His App

Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner launched an app several years ago that was all about fans of the actor forming an online community, though that has come to an abrupt end after Trolls managed to take it over. The app became inundated with trolls who were impersonating not only Renner but other fans on the app and harassing users and posting abusive comments. It all came to a head yesterday when Renner posted a message saying the app would shut down and refunds for stars would be given out for those purchased in the last 90 days, bringing the app officially to a close.

As you might imagine there are a host of reactions to the news online, with some sad it’s gone while others just learning it even existed in the first place.

You can read Renner’s full sign off message below.

“Goodbye…The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs the app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words of encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared ion the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, youtube and facebook. JR”

Devastated

Some fans really are devastated by the loss of the Renner app, and they are saying their goodbyes on social media.

I’m TRULY devastated over the loss of the Jeremy Renner app. Rest in peace, sweet prince. — knucklepuck time (@annielkozak) September 5, 2019

Alternate Reality

Some fans actually didn’t realize there was a Jeremy Renner app until it had been shut down.

I’m pretty devastated to have only found out about the #JeremyRennerapp after it’s been shut down.



What a magnificent alternate reality that must have provided. pic.twitter.com/IYUVNnBlyb — London Film Fan 🇪🇺 (@LondonFilmFan) September 5, 2019

SO Invested

Sarcasm can be a fantastic thing, as you can see in this response to the whole ordeal.

I don’t even have the Jeremy Renner app but I am SO invested in it and am truly devastated by its untimely demise please respect my privacy at this time — Real Jeremy Renner (@BrittnyGoon) September 5, 2019

Cultural Moment

You know you hit it big when you get the spotlight on This Week Has Me Like, a show and podcast you will appreciate even more after watching this clip all about the Renner app.

Devastated to hear we have lost the Jeremy Renner app but thank god we still have this cultural moment pic.twitter.com/EtOOrTwc63 — mat whitehead (@matwhi) September 5, 2019

Just Got The News

One fan took the news pretty hard after hearing it, or at least we think they did, as we can’t really tell if this is being sarcastic or not.

Just got the news about the Jeremy Renner app. Pretty devastated. — trevor 🆒 (@TxMulready) September 4, 2019

Baffling

Some fans are surprised to hear that Renner had an app in the first place, but even those who know about it are wondering why he had one in the first place.

The fact that Jeremy Renner had app to shut down is baffling to begin with…..like did he also have a game about how to costar in action films? So confused — sarannmick (@sarannmick) September 5, 2019

Complete Chaos

Others are just straight-up confused about not only why Renner had an app but if this is all as crazy as it sounds.

I’m so fucking confused. Why does Jeremy Renner have an app. Is it really complete chaos as I have been led to believe? Wtf is happening in the world — Unknown Nonsense (@Marrvelstan) September 5, 2019

Confused

That sense of confusion is present amongst a lot of fans, who missed the boat on the app’s release.

I’m so confused… since when was there a Jeremy Renner app — gale🏳️‍🌈 (@omgitgale) September 5, 2019

A Rich Celebrity Thing

As for why Renner started the app, some are wondering if there was a real reason for it other than something rich celebrities do.

I’m still confused why Jeremy Renner had his own app? Is that just a rich celebrity thing to do? — Scottydoes (@scbaldwin) September 5, 2019

The Rabbit Hole

One fan decided to go down the Renner app rabbit hole, and it seems to have been well worth the 45 minutes.

This whole Jeremy Renner App rabbit hole is one I never expected to find myself in but here I am 45 minutes later; fascinated, confused, & not sure why I didn’t know there was an app for RenFans like me before now. — Thom Malone (@amillionandback) September 5, 2019

Social Network

One fan is calling for a new film to be made about the Renner app fiasco, a project that could be a new remake of The Social Network.

Remake THE SOCIAL NETWORK about the Jeremy Renner app — Russell Goldman (@russelltweetz) September 4, 2019

A Refund Rollercoaster

One fan was going to take a photo of a pretend $99 dollar purchase of stars in the app but accidentally purchased it. They then posted photos of the panicked process of trying to get a refund for it, and eventually they did.

i tried to take a screenshot of me “pretend” buying $99.99 worth of stars on the jeremy renner app but I used my thumb to take the screenshot and accidentally authorized the payment. I wish this was a joke pic.twitter.com/wvVXVDpMJs — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 4, 2019

