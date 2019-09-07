Avengers: Endgame Fans Are Comparing Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson’s Real Life to Cliff Scene

They say that life imitates art and for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s the observation that appears to be ringing true when it comes to Avengers: Endgame stars Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson this week. Fans have taken to social media to compare Renner and Johansson’s real-life challenges to the heartbreaking cliff scene in the film.

That scene in ENDGAME where Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson wrestle to be the one that throws themself off a cliff seems to be happening irl this week — andrew woods (@JimJarmuschHair) September 5, 2019

If you haven’t been keeping up or have simply been focused on the latest updates in Spider-Man’s Sony/Disney situation and don’t quite get it here’s a bit of context. On Wednesday, Renner announced that he was shutting down his Jeremy Renner app after noting that it had been invaded by trolls in a goodbye message to users.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally,” the message read. “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it ws intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories, and time shared on the app, a genuine thank you and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.”

It was a awkward moment to be certain — many weren’t even aware that Renner had an app — but then Johansson had her own moment this week as well. The Black Widow actress defended filmmaker Woody Allen, who has long been accused of sexual molestation by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she believes Allen’s claims of innocence.

“I love Woody,” Johansson said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

With both Renner and Johansson’s situations being a bit cringeworthy for fans, some see the situations as being a real-life representation of the Endgame scene, though this time it’s not about who will sacrifice themselves for the Soul Stone, but who’s trying to end their career first.

I feel like that scene in Endgame between Widow and Hawkeye was really just a metaphor for who could tank their careers the quickest — Trent Lockwood (@TrentALockwood) September 4, 2019

Realistically, while the situations probably aren’t the best “look” for either actor, the impact on their careers probably isn’t going to be quite as dramatic as Endgame. Johansson’s Allen comments aren’t the first time the actress has said some fairly controversial things. In July comments she made about being able to play any role she deems fit received some backlash — though she did later clarify her comments. As for Renner, his app may be done, but the actor is still finding ways to connect with his fans. He has since opened up an Amazon storefront to share his love of nature and the outdoors with fans.