Marvel TV Exec Responds to Krysten Ritter’s Calls for More Jessica Jones

The Netflix universe of Marvel heroes has already started its redemption tour, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio already reprising their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Others, like Jon Bernthal, will be returning to the screen in Daredevil: Born Again. Now, the eyes of Marvel fans are on the other characters from the various Defenders titles, wondering if they’ll also get the chance to come back. The actors behind those roles are also pretty curious about the same thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Marvel Netflix universe, recently told ComicBook that she’s ready to come back. During an interview about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Ritter was made aware of Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum saying that Jessica Jones was the Netflix Marvel character he most wanted to see join the MCU.

“Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?” Ritter exclaimed. “Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.”

So, when we had a chance to chat with Winderbaum about Marvel’s What If…? just one week later, we brought Ritter’s comments to the head of Marvel Studios Television. Ever cryptic, Winderbaum didn’t give a straight answer about the future of Jessica Jones in the MCU, but he did make it clear that Ritter’s beloved detective is high on his wish list for characters joining the franchise.

“I love Jessica Jones. I think it’s one of the highlights of the Netflix era for me,” Winderbaum told us. “She certainly embodies the character better than anybody. And man, wouldn’t it be awesome to bring her back and see her on screen again?”

Winderbaum has made no secret of his love for Jessica Jones over the years. Most recently, the Marvel executive appeared at the D23 fan expo in Brazil, and he was asked about which Netflix character he most wanted to see join the MCU. Without hesitating, Winderbaum said, “Oh wow. I mean Jessica Jones.”

There hasn’t been any word about the future of Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, or many of the other characters from Netflix’s Defenders shows. When Daredevil: Born Again begins its run on Disney+ in March, fans will be keeping an eye out for any of the other heroes. Matt Murdock is already going to be running into the likes of Frank Castle, Wilson Fisk, and Bullseye. There’s no reason he couldn’t also cross paths with some of his former allies as well.

We’ll have to wait until March to see if any more Defenders are joining the MCU.