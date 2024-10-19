Daredevil: Born Again Release Date Revealed, Marvel Favorite Returns Sooner Than You Think

Daredevil: Born Again has a confirmed release date on Disney+. During New York Comic-Con’s Marvel panel, Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox revealed that their MCU series kicks off on March 4, 2025. Before now, Marvel fans only knew that the title would be up around the first half of the year. With this confirmation, there’s something else for MCU die-hards to obsess over once Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters. As the holiday season approaches, there was some feeling we would get some sort of announcement about Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil. It’s been a while since we saw his prospective Avenger back in She-Hulk. In addition, D’Onofrio’s emotional turn in Echo represented his last Marvel cameo too. It’s full-steam ahead towards 2025 on Disney.

A lot of hype has circled Daredevil: Born Again since the moment it was announced. The vocal fanbase for the Netflix series has talked so much about how much this show meant to them. When Marvel Studios got the first drafts of the show back, they opted to retool a lot of it and go with new directors because of how anticipated this all was. Marvel Television head of streaming Brad Winderbaum is confident in the series. The Official Marvel Podcast asked him about Daredevil: Born Again and he thinks it shares a lot of DNA with a current Marvel Studios favorite. “Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum said earlier this year. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil’s new look is a winner.

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before,” Winderbaum shared. “It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

With all of this news today, the positive press for the show continues unabated. It seems like a firm release date will only ignite calls for more details about the show. New York Comic-Con should render some more tidbits about the series and tease fans with even more hints about what Matt Murdock is going to be up to in 2025. This year of Marvel Studios releases really puts the unnecessary fervor about the last year and change into perspective. 2023 was weird for a number of reasons. (Actors/writers strike, inflation paranoia, global conflict, etc.) This year, a mix of fan favorites has gotten sentiment on social media right back up to where it was around the end of 2022 or so. Now, Marvel is hoping to carry that momentum into 2025.

Do you think we get a trailer before the year is over? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook!