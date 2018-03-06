Krysten Ritter on How ‘Jessica Jones’ Benefits From All Women Directing

The debut of Jessica Jones‘ second season is just days away, with fans excited to see exactly what’s next for the show’s badass titular hero. And as it turns out, the installment will provide a uniquely feminist point of view, with the entire season being directed by women.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter was asked about the choice of all female directors. And as Ritter put it, the choice almost makes too much sense, considering the feminist nature of the show itself.

“It was really great.” Ritter explained. “Our show is already so female. Season 1 was so female. It’s already in our DNA. But having all women this season was exciting because it’s never been done before, which is stupid. The content that we cover and the dark subject matter and the sexual stuff, to be honest, having those conversations with a woman is a lot easier for me. I feel much more at ease and safe, and able to be vulnerable and raw, when you’re planning this stuff out with a woman. It just takes something away from a conversation, when you can’t be really real and raw. I love it!”

Ritter also addressed the difference that the choice makes in the television industry, which has been gradually making positive strives towards gender equality in recent months.

“Within the industry now, there’s a lot of mandates to hire women and for diversity, which is amazing because that wasn’t there ten years ago.” Ritter continued. “They went into this season with an eye to hire as many women as possible and to represent diversity, and then they started interviewing people and wound up with more than half, and then more than three-quarters, and then decided to do it all. Those women ended up being the best people for the job. I can’t wait for it to be totally commonplace and not that crazy.”

Fans are certainly excited to see what each female director brings to Jessica Jones, especially after the first season made such a major impact.

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter said of the show’s impact on survivors of abuse during a recent interview. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

The second season of Jessica Jones will hit Netflix this Thursday on March 8th.