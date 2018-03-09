‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Stan Lee Cameo Revealed

Stan Lee’s run of sneaky cameos in the universe of Marvel has continued this week.

On Thursday, the second season of Jessica Jones debuted on Netflix to mostly positive reviews becoming the second of the studios’ Marvel shows to release a second installment. Those who have binged their hearts out and reached the second half of the new season, just one day after the episodes were made available, have finally spotted the notorious Stan Lee.

We’re gonna try to keep this as spoiler-free as possible, but here’s a warning just in case!

In the ninth episode of the new season, titled “AKA Shark in the Bathtub, Monster in the Bed,” Jessica is attempting to help Oscar (J.R. Ramirez) sort out a family issue. This mission leads the two companions to the bus station in hopes of catching up with Oscar’s ex-wife.

As they arrive at the station (at the 33:21 mark), a green bus is pulling away with Lee’s face stamped on the back of it. The image is part of an ad for Forbush & Associates that reads, “Call Forbush now! Get what you deserve!”

Just as he has in the other Marvel Netflix series, Lee appeared as Irving Forbush, captain in the New York Police Department. This ad features a testimonial from the long-time officer, and it’s likely that the Forbush name attached to the company is one of his relatives.

Ahead of the Jessica Jones appearance, Lee appeared in Marvel’s Black Panther as an unsuspecting gambler at a private casino in South Korea. Just before that, he drove a limo for the super-powered teens in Runaways, and cut Christ Hemsworth’s golden hair in Thor: Ragnarok. Of course, you can expect Lee to pop up in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.

Both seasons of Jessica Jones are currently streaming on Netflix.

