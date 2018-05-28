‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Production Begins “Very Soon”

It’s only been three months since new episodes of Jessica Jones premiered on Netflix, but it turns out Marvel Television is already hard at work on the new season.

While speaking at Comicpalooza in Houston during a spotlight panel, series star Krysten Ritter revealed that she’s hard at work to get in shape for Season Three of Jessica Jones. The news was spilled by Ritter’s manager Kyle Luker, who teed off the panel with a rhetorical question.

“So, you’re getting ready for Season 3 [of Jessica Jones],” Luker said.

“I am,” Ritter responded enthusiastically. “Spoiler alert! I start very soon. I’m training, boxing, all of that. Pumping iron.”

She called the work “intense” but said it’s worth it to stay on top of the filming schedule.

“You have to get yourself physically prepared to do the stunts, but also our schedule’s crazy. We work long hours, sometimes we work overnight. I found that when I start off in really good shape, I feel better and I can keep up with the schedule,” Ritter said.

The new season of Jessica Jones was announced in April, about a month after the new episodes premiered on Netflix, so it sounds like Marvel Television is trying to get all that it can out of its partnership with the streaming platform. They are already hard at work on new seasons of Iron Fist, Daredevil, and The Punisher, with the second season of Luke Cage set to debut early in June.

Regarding the second season of Jessica Jones, Ritter has some of her own teases for what she wants to see.

“What I love so much about Season One or Season Two were how deeply personal both storylines were, but different. So I got to explore different things within her and in my performance, show new colors,” Ritter said during the panel. “I think Season One and Two, we really looked back at Jessica’s past. We looked at what made her as hardcore she is and how isolated [she is], and she’s learned a lot — I think especially in Season Two she’s learned a lot about herself. She has a lot to live up to, and I’m curious to see what she does next.”

Ritter stressed that she wants to see Jessica be less of a trainwreck in the new episodes than fans are used to, but to not expect her character to switch to wine anytime soon.

Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.