‘Jessica Jones’ Showrunner Teases Big Appearance In Final Season

Although Jessica Jones was cancelled ahead of the arrival of its third season, series showrunner Melissa Rosenburg is teasing a major appearance in the upcoming set of episodes. According to a tweet from the writer earlier this afternoon, Kilgrave (David Tennant) might be coming back in the show’s final season.

Consoling a distraught fan in the wake of the show’s cancellation, Rosenberg mentioned that fans shouldn’t say goodbye to the villain just quite yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tennant reprising his role as the mind-controlling Kilgrave isn’t all too surprising. Even though the character was killed off in the season one finale, he returned in the form of hallucinations in Jessica Jones Season Two, a storyline they could certainly revisit this year.

The arrival of Jessica Jones Season Three will mark the end of the declining relationship between Marvel Television and Netflix. Though the “Defendersverse” shows no longer have a home at the streaming giant, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter took to Instagram earlier in the day to tease the future of the show.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our series finale,” Ritter wrote on Instagram. “I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it.”

“We have the best fans,” the actor continued. “You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of Jessia Jones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

As soon as the cancellation news first surfaced this morning, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb issued a statement in which he stood strong on the future of the television outfit.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” Loeb wrote. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’”

Were you surprised that Jessica Jones was sent to the chopping block? Do you think the show will live on elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hit me up @AdamBarnhardt!

The third season of Jessica Jones has yet to receive a release date.