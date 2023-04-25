Marvel's Jessica Jones Star Addresses Potential Return

Marvel Studios did something that fans were hoping would happen after the cancellation of Netflix's Marvel series by bringing back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox is also returning as the character in a reboot series called Daredevil: Born Again, and he's going to be surrounded by familiar faces. Vincent D'Onofrio and Jon Bernthal are also returning as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Frank Castle/The Punisher, respectively. So, everyone has been wondering who else from the Netflix shows could return. Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Netflix universe, recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and addressed a possible return as the character.

"I have no idea. I hope so," Ritter revealed. "I think that people love Jessica. I know it because I live it. Honestly, I don't know. Marvel, they're so secretive. I don't know. I'm just putting it out there that, of course, I would be there in a second. I'd have my boots and jacket on, ready to rock."

Krysten Ritter Previously Revealed She's Ready for Jessica Jones Return

ComicBook.com spoke to Ritter last year and she revealed that she's more than ready to return as Jessica Jones. Ritter even revealed that she has the characters iconic leather jacket hanging up in her closet.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter told us. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

