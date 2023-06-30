Good Omens Season 2 Poster Released by Prime Video

Prime Video dropped a new poster for Good Omens Season 2. The image shows off David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the beloved Crowley and Aziraphale. Prime Video knows fans have been awaiting this moment for a while. Neil Gaiman working with a Terry Pratchett novel sounds like a dream come true for a lot of viewers. The comedy series is poised to take turn things up a notch higher in Season 2. Check out the awesome poster featuring Tennant and Sheen down below.

Good Omens has a tight synopsis as Season 2 gets rolling: "This fantasy series sees fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley team up to form an unlikely duo. The two have become overly fond of life on Earth, and they are forced into forming an alliance in an attempt to stop the approaching Armageddon. To do that, they have to find the missing Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who is unaware that he is meant to bring the end of days upon humanity."

We’ve entered our Ineffably High Renaissance Era with this amazing Season 2 art from Rory Kurtz. pic.twitter.com/9d71Xkx2RK — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) June 30, 2023

What's Coming Up In Good Omens Season 2?

Good Omens Season 2 is exploring some storylines that go beyond the scope of the original source material. The story really sheds a light on the friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Now, one wouldn't expect a temperamental angel and a demon to strike up a bond. But, it is compelling. The Beginning serves as our origin story, and Aziraphale and Crowley are just living down here with us normal folks.

"The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally," Tennant said in the press release. "As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil's wonderful words once more. It's probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts."

"Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side," Mackinnon said.

The Lasting Impact of Good Omens

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Terry Pratchett remains a favorite for people all over the world. Folks just can't get enough of these stories. It's really inspiring to see all the love for the author's work over the years. The people in charge of Good Omens are aware of how precious these books and characters are to so many viewers. They intend to make good on this promise.

"It's thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel," Gaiman said. "I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next."

