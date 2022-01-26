Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens is getting season 2 – but Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be a part of it. McDormand served as the voice of God in Good Omens season 1; Cumberbatch voiced the show’s version of Satan. No word on if the two roles have somehow been recast, or if God and Satan simply aren’t featured in the season 2 storyline. While that’s disappointing news for Good Omens fans, Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand are doing just fine, as both are on the shortlist of actors/actresses up for big nominations in Oscar season.

Benedict Cumberbatch is earning major acclaim for his turn as a toxic, machismo cowboy (with some deep secrets) in Netflix’s acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. Cumberbatch, director Jane Campion, Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst, and young actor Kodie Smit-Mcphee are all earning major acclaim; Power of the Dog already won three Golden Globes, (for Campion, Smit-Mcphee, and Best Motion Picture – Drama), out of seven total nominations. If awards glory wasn’t enough, Cumberbatch helped break the box office with his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is poised to do so again this summer with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Frances McDormand is keeping her (never-ending) awards season streak alive, with two films (Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth) already earning Golden Globe noms this year, and possible Oscar noms to follow.

Michael Sheen and David Tenant are back in the lead roles. Good Omen Season 2’s returning cast members also include Derek Jacobi as Metatron, Dame Siân Phillips, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, as well as Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn. New additions include Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman, Andi Osho (I May Destroy You), and Alex Norton.

Neil Gaiman put out a statement that says the following:

“We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the Good Omens family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the Good Omens team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they’re giving us is a daily treat. I can’t wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too.”

Good Omens Season 2 has no release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Yahoo Ent