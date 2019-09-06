Jimmy Fallon Thinks Marvel Stars Chris Evans And Brie Larson Should Date In Real Life

Jimmy Fallon loves nothing more than an entertaining game that he can play with the guests on The Tonight Show. A game of “Pour It Out” against Kendall Jenner ended up bringing Brie Larson and Chris Evans into the mix. The comedian listed the two Marvel Cinematic Universe stars as two people that he would like to see dating. Categories can be hard to divine when both people playing first give their answers, but Fallon’s comments quickly made sense.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the rules of this game. Each shot sits on a coaster that has a personal question written on it. Each participant reads the question silently and then gives their answer out loud. Then the players have to choose whether or not to share what the question was, or they can take the shot and keep it a secret. Unfortunately for the host and his guest, the audience implored them to reveal the question and take the shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The late-night host probably won’t get his wish with Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already beginning to take shape. The Phase 4 slate was announced at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, and the recent updates at D23 provide a clear timeline that doesn’t include either actor for a while. Steve Rogers is an old man by the end of Avengers: Endgame and Carol Danvers’ next adventure hasn’t been announced yet. That hasn’t stopped Larson from flexing on Instagram with a pretty epic video of her working on grip strength. Some fans are already speculating that she could already be training for an MCU encore.

Jason Walsh is Larson’s personal trainer on Captain Marvel, and his recent comments have only added fuel to the fire. Walsh said that he “can’t wait for them to see what we’re up to” on Instagram. The character was front and center at D23 on banners and prominently featured in the newly proposed Avengers Campus at Disneyland. Whatever Marvel’s plans are going forward, Carol Danvers will be there in some way, shape, or form. Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige said as much in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.